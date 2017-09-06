  • CNET
  Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller for $35 + free shipping

Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller for $35 + free shipping

Ending today, Newegg offers the Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller in Black or White for $49.99. Coupon code "EMCRKRG29" (or "EMCRKRG32" for the white controller) drops it to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $3 less than our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8.

