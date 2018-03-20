Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller for $34 + free shipping

  • CNET
Today only until 10pm ET, Rush Hour Wholesaler via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller in White for $39.99. Coupon code "PSPRINGTIME" cuts that to $33.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw it for $2 less a week ago. It features a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, expansion port to connect other devices, and 30-foot wireless range.

Note: The coupon can be used once per eBay account and can't be combined with other coupons.

