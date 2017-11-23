Microsoft XB1 S Controller, Gold 3-Month Sub. for $40 + free shipping

Newegg offers the Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller, bundled with an Xbox Live Gold 3-Month Subscription, for $39.99 with free shipping. (The Xbox Live subscription will appear in-cart automatically.) That's $10 under the lowest price we could for these items sold separately elsewhere. (It's also only $5 more than the best price we've seen for the pad alone.) The controller features a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, expansion port to connect other devices, and 30-foot wireless range.
