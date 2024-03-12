Microsoft Office Professional Can Be Yours for Just $45 Today

The Microsoft Office suite of apps has become so ubiquitous that you'll likely need access for school or work, but if you're trying to get Microsoft software on your own computer, buying a license outright can be expensive. And if you opt for a monthly subscription, those fees can add up over time.

But right now you can get your hands on Microsoft Office without a monthly subscription with this incredible offer. StackSocial has knocked Microsoft's Office Professional 2021 price down to just $45. Keep in mind that we don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

It's also important to note that this deal is for the Windows version, so those who live in the Apple world will need to look elsewhere. And if this deal is still more costly than what you'd like to pay, you could always grab the Office Pro Plus 2019 version instead.

StackSocial's deal is a great bargain when compared with the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which starts at $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals. There's a free online version of Microsoft Office that you can use as well, but it isn't nearly as feature-complete. (Separately -- and notably -- Apple users should be aware that Outlook is now a free app for the Mac.)

Now, a deal this good comes with some caveats. First, the code provided can be used one time for a single computer, so you won't be able to install it on multiple machines in your home, and if your current computer happens to die, you could run into a snag when trying to transfer it. Likewise, you're passing up on other benefits you'd get as a 365 subscriber. You won't get any OneDrive Cloud Storage, nor will you get the fancy new cloud-based AI features like Microsoft Copilot. While the apps should continue to work as long as your computer does, Microsoft's support for this version of Office ends on Oct. 13, 2026.

To that last point: Though this is listed as a "lifetime license" -- that is, the lifetime of the computer you installed it on -- it's worth noting there's always a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license. Versions of StackSocial's deal have been running for more than a year; the one we bought in early 2022, for instance, still works fine.