Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows Costs Just $30 With This Limited-Time Deal

When you think of productivity software your mind no doubt takes you straight to Microsoft Office. Love it or loathe it, the world runs on Microsoft software and Office is the go-to for people around the globe, whether they're writing letters, building complex spreadsheets or sending emails. Whatever the task, if it happens in an office, there's a good chance that it's happening thanks to Microsoft Office.

That being said, Microsoft Office has also long been a costly option. So it's perhaps no surprise that Microsoft introduced a subscription for it. But while it may be worth it for those who use it regularly and need all the latest features, for others the $7 a month adds up really quickly. Thankfully, you don't have to go the subscription route, thanks to this deal from StackSocial that nets you a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2019 for just $30. That's a whopping 86% discount on the usual $229 price tag. All you need to do is make sure to pick the version that works with your computer -- both Windows and Mac versions of Microsoft Office are on offer at the same $30 price point.

Keep in mind that this deal is only going to be available for a limited time, with StackSocial warning that there are just three days left. Make sure to order your new software soon because you risk paying more if you wait too long.

There are two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the basic Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with more apps. Just note that you won't get Microsoft Teams here.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared to signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can use, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. Apple users should note that Outlook is now available as a free app for the Mac.

Some important things to note: You'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. And that means that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does, but the Mac license has reached the end of its lifecycle, which means Microsoft's support for this version of Office has ended. Windows users will have extended support through Oct. 14, 2025. There is also a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time, but we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and have yet to encounter a problem.

