Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 for Windows or Mac With This Epic Deal

Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access the apps.

Rather than stumping up full price directly at Microsoft, you can snag a lifetime license to Microsoft's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30 instead via StackSocial. That's back at the lowest price we've ever seen, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349.

The offer applies to both the and version of the software, which means you can ditch the subscription (with recurring charges) that Microsoft offers for these essential apps. This popular deal has already sold out and been restocked a few times, but we don't know how much longer it will remain in stock so be sure to grab one for yourself before it's gone.

Microsoft This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly. Microsoft Office for Windows: $30

Microsoft Office for Mac: $30

StackSocial's deal is a phenomenal bargain when compared to the online that costs $10 per month or $100 per year. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office, too, but it has far fewer features.

While the price almost seems too good to be true, we tried it ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key -- which only works on a single computer -- and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included.) In fact, StackSocial has been offering a version of this deal since the beginning of 2022. But this lowest-ever price won't last, so take the plunge while you can.

The deal for Mac users expires Jan. 1 and the discount on the Windows version will end Jan. 4.