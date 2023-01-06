Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Deals

Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 With This Wild 91% Discount

Time's running out to score the best price we've ever seen on a license to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac.
2 min read

Odds are at some point in your daily life you're interacting with Microsoft's Word, Outlook or even Teams. The software is super common, powerful and used by so many of us, but it can be a bit expensive if you need to install it on another computer.

Rather than stumping up the full price directly at Microsoft, you can snag a lifetime license to Microsoft's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30 instead via StackSocial. That's back at the lowest price we've ever seen, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349. 

The offer applies to both the Windows and Mac version of the software, which means you can ditch the subscription (with recurring charges) that Microsoft offers for these essential apps. This popular deal has already sold out and been restocked a few times, but we don't know how much longer it will remain in stock so be sure to grab one for yourself before it's gone.
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license: $30

Save 91%

This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly.

StackSocial's deal is a phenomenal bargain when compared to the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite that costs $10 per month or $100 a year. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office, too, but it has far fewer features. 

While the price almost seems too good to be true, we tried it ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key -- which only works on a single computer -- and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included.) In fact, StackSocial has offered a version of this deal since the beginning of 2022. But this lowest-ever price won't last, so take the plunge while you can.

