Microsoft Kinect Sensor for Xbox One for $50 + free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Microsoft Kinect Sensor for Xbox One for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under last week's mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) It features a 1080p HD camera and allows for movement- and voice-based control of your TV and Xbox One console, Skype calls, live game broadcasting, and automatic sign-in.
