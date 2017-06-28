Microsoft Kinect for Xbox One for $49 + free shipping

ANTOnline via eBay offers the Microsoft Kinect for Xbox One for $48.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from yesterday and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $10.) It features a 1080p HD camera and allows for movement- and voice-based control of your TV and Xbox One console, Skype calls, live game broadcasting, and automatic sign-in.
