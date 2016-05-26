  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register for $9 + pickup at Walmart

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register for $9 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 22 minutes ago / Buy Now
$9 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register for $8.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. It features Mickey phrases and register sounds, a dial that changes prices, and pretend currency. It requires two AA batteries, included.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!