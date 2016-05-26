Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register for $9 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register for $8.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. It features Mickey phrases and register sounds, a dial that changes prices, and pretend currency. It requires two AA batteries, included.
