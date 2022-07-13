Meta's Portal (2019) Dropped to Fire Sale Prices for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

In this day and age, we have all kinds of smart devices to video call other people on platforms like FaceTime, WhatsApp, Messenger and Skype. But if you want to video call without the selfie mode, consider a video calling device that you can set up anywhere in your home. For just $35, this Prime Day deal is hard to pass on, especially when its retail price is $179.

The Meta Portal, formerly the Facebook Portal, is a smart video calling device that allows you to show off more of your home and your entire family while video calling whomever you want. This device can call anyone on Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom and more, even if they don't have a Portal.

It comes with a sleek picture frame stand design, touchscreen controls and can fit easily into your home. It also has Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Facebook Watch and more. This offer only lasts for the next few hours on Amazon Prime Day, so hurry before it sells out or the deal runs out.

We should note that CNET reviews of Meta's Portal products have criticized the company over its privacy policies; you can read more about those issues in our recent review of the Portal Plus here. "Aside from the heebie-jeebie factor, the Portal Plus and Portal smart displays are great for video chatting," Megan Wollerton wrote in our initial Portal review.