Deals

Meta Quest 2 Is $50 Off for Black Friday

The best VR headset has Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 bundled -- and Black Friday savings make it the best price we've seen.

Scott Stein headshot
Scott Stein
Oculus Quest 2 VR
The Quest 2 headset, ready for VR action.
James Martin/CNET

Black Friday is in full swing and it's brought a great discount to the Meta Quest 2 -- the best VR headset you can get. At $350, the 128GB Quest 2 comes with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, and it's well worth getting while it's available. It's one of the best Black Friday deals on VR we've seen.

Meta is releasing a whole new Quest 3 next year, likely with better features at a similar price, which is the one reason you might want to hold back. Even so, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 are two of the best games on the Quest 2, and the bundle with those games is $50 less than the Quest 2 was selling for before this sale. (For obvious reasons, we recommend saving your money and not buying the $1,500 Quest Pro.)

If you want even more storage, the 256GB version of the Quest 2 with these games is $430, which is $70 less than the 256GB model normally costs. Most people won't need the extra storage, but it can be helpful for anyone who's planning on owning a ton of apps.

Meta also has a VR game sale going on right now, with lots of the best Quest games discounted. Here are some of the most notable ones worth getting:

