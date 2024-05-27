Memorial Day Savings: Get Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone-Conduction Headphones at $40 Off

Memorial Day is here, and you can still cash in on the surge of bargains from various retailers. If you're looking to grab high-quality running headphones and earbuds, now is the time to make your move.

Today, you can grab some Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conduction headphones for just $140 at Amazon, saving you $40 off the list price.

Bone-conduction headphones are fascinating because they allow you to hear your music incredibly clearly even without anything in or over your ears. Instead, you basically get the sound beamed into your ears thanks to the shape of the headphones and your skull. It means they're more comfortable, and can help you stay more aware of your surroundings too.

Shokz makes some of the best bone-conduction headphones around, and these particular ones have incredible sound quality, and up to 10 hours of battery life. They also have remarkably quick charge, which means you can charge them for 5 minutes to get up to 90 minutes of battery life, which is great for last-minute runs or gym sessions. They're also light and comfortable, so they can basically do it all.

