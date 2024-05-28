Memorial Day Sale at Home Depot: Last Chance to Get Low Prices Across Grills, Lawn Mowers, Appliances and More
Memorial Day is done, but many of Home Depot's deals are still active. Here are the best ones still worth getting.
It's been a busy few days with Memorial Day ushering in lots of new deals and plenty of record-low prices. Many of these offers are still live at Home Depot. So if you're preparing for the summer, now's a good time to take advantage -- be that BBQs or grills, patio furniture, kitchen appliances or even a lawnmower. We've rounded up all the deals you need to know about in one place.
With deals across all of its major categories, we're seeing the biggest discounts on large appliances, tools, lawn care and patio furniture. But don't wait too long -- items are available only while supplies last. So if you see that chaise lounge or leaf blower you've been eyeing at a great price, grab it now.
We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. You can shop for these deals either online or in-store, but some items might sell out faster on store shelves. So if you don't see a product in your store, try checking to see if it's available online. We're updating this list as more deals become available and others expire.
Appliance sales at Home Depot
Score up to $2,400 off on select kitchen appliance packages from brands you love. This includes GE, Mayday, Whirlpool and more.
- Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cubic-foot ultra capacity all-in-one washer dryer combo: $2,198 (save $1,101)
- GE Profile Energy Star HE washer: $648 (save $351)
- LG 7.4-cubic-foot smart stackable electric dryer: $798 (save $401)
- Whirlpool over-the-range microwave: $198 (save $201)
- GE Profile 4.8-cubic-foot 2-in-1 smart electric washer and dryer: $2298 (save $601)
- LG 24-inch top control stainless steel dishwasher: $548 (save $301)
Tool sales at Home Depot
This nail gun is powerful and quick, firing three nails per second. It's also cordless, allowing you to take it wherever you need, not just where the outlet is. This is the tool only; the charger and battery are available separately.
- DeWalt 20-volt Max lithium-ion cordless 7-tool combo kit with battery and charger: $499 (save $300)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-volt hammer drill and impact driver combo kit: $349 (save $50)
- Ryobi One Plus 18-volt cordless AirStrike brad nailer: $109 (save $30)
- DeWalt 20-volt Max XR premium lithium-ion 5-Ah battery pack (2-pack): $149 (save $90)
- Ryobi One Plus 18-volt cordless 6-tool drill and driver combo kit: $219 (save $105)
- Rigid 18-volt brushless cordless 4-mode impact wrench kit: $199 (save $120)
- Milwaukee M18 18-volt lithium-ion cordless 7-tool combo kit: $499 (save $500)
Lawn care deals at Home Depot
Save up to $150 on lawnmowers from top brands like Ryobi, Murray and more. There are deals available on a variety of options, including self-propelled mowers, riding mowers, push mowers and more.
- Ryobi 40-volt HP brushless 21-inch cordless walk-behind self-propelled lawn mower and trimmer: $758 (save $100)
- Ryobi 80-volt electric cordless riding mower with batteries and charger: $2,999 (save $2,000)
- Honda 21-inch Nexite Deck gas walk behind self-propelled mower: $699 (save $100)
- M18 fuel brushless 21-inch self-propelled mower: $1,749 (save $310)
- Makita brushless cordless leaf blower: $409 (save $30)
- Scotts turf builder grass seed sun and shade mix: $133 (save $90)
Patio furniture deals at Home Depot
A huge $500-plus discount takes this Hampton Bay Clover Cay four-piece conversation seating set way down below its usual asking price. It has a waterproof and durable frame made from acacia wood, with an ergonomic design featuring curved set-back arms, three-padded seat cushions and four back cushions.
- Home Decorators Collection rectangular aluminum outdoor dining table: $204 (save $495)
- Barcelo 2-piece wicker chaise lounge with cushions: $1,686 (save $207)
- Patio Festival 6-piece outdoor sectional with cushions: $440 (save $441)
- Ovious Joyoung 7-piece wicker patio rectangle fire pit set with cushions: $1,209 (save $520)
- Hampton Bay 2-person bench with cushion guard: $189 (save $510)
- Hampton Bay Riverbrook Shell white 5-piece with padded swivel chairs: $399 (save $230)
Grill deals at Home Depot
This grill has four stainless steel burners and durable, easy-to-clean porcelain cast-iron cooking grids. It also features two front-mounted hooks so you can hang and easily access your tools. Keep in mind, this option does not come with a grill cover.
- Nexgrill 8-piece grill tool set: $20 (save $5)
- Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi pellet grill and smoker: $600 (save $200)
- Royal Oak 16-pack fire starter: $8 (save $2)
- Weber Genesis E-325s gas grill: $849 (save $50)
- Traeger Ironwood 885 Wi-Fi pellet grill and smoker: $1,300 (save $200)
- Traeger Meater Plus wireless digital meat thermometer: $70 (save $30)
- Nexgrill Daytona starter pack 7-piece grilling accessory set: $20 (save $10)
What should I buy at Home Depot on Memorial Day?
There are so many items on sale during the Memorial Day sale at Home Depot, that it can get overwhelming trying to pick between them all. You can find deals on appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, plants, garden necessities and more. Home Depot is offering discounts across pretty much every product category, so no matter what sort of home improvement project you're considering, you can probably find what you need to get the job done.
How long is Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale?
The Memorial Day sale at Home Depot runs through May 27, so today is your last day to nab the best deals. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
There are lots of great deals going on today for Memorial Day. You score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here's a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over. This includes the deals noted above from Home Depot.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
- We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is.
- We choose products that we've tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.