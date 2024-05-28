Best Memorial Day Furniture Deals Still Available: Save on Sofas, Beds and More
Save hundreds of dollars on Memorial Day sales at Crate & Barrel, Amazon, Wayfair and more.
Shopping for furniture? There are still many Memorial Day sales you can take advantage of right now. Whether you're looking to redo your whole home, or just a room or two, you can save big at Amazon, Macy's and more. Memorial Day is also the perfect occasion to pick up some patio furniture ahead of summer.
We've gathered some of the best Memorial Day furniture deals available right now and highlighted them below. We'll keep this page updated, as new offers arrive or deals sell out, so keep checking back for the latest sales. If you see something you like, you'll want to grab it before it's gone, as we don't expect these remaining deals to last long.
Best Memorial Day furniture sales
- Amazon: Amazon is offering up to 73% off select mattresses, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, living room furniture, office furniture and more.
- Burrow: Redo your bedroom, spruce up your living room, or add some living ability to your outdoor space with patio furniture. Whatever your project, you'll find discounts of up to 60% off at Burrow.
- Bassett: Find a variety of furniture types from modern, to traditional or contemporary at Bassett with up to 50% off right now.
- La-Z-Boy: Complete your living room or office with the perfect, cozy chair from La-Z-Boy. Everything is 30% off.
- American Signature Furniture: Get quality furniture with many options for seating many people.
- Ashley: Ashley Furniture has selections of furniture for every corner of your home. Select items from $70.
- Macy's: Beautiful bedroom sets, modern dining tables and more furniture upgrades, all up to 70% off.
- West Elm: Discover the latest in furniture trends at a discount of up to 60% off at West Elm.
- Havertys: Get furniture for every room up to $1,000 off.
- Crate & Barrel: Create a home that looks like it was in a catalog with these bestselling furniture items, up to 40% off. As a bonus, you'll also find rugs, decorative items and kitchen brands up to 50% off. Crate & Barrel also has up to 60% off bedding.
- Yardbird: Build a dreamy outdoor space with high-quality outdoor furniture for 20% off all items.
- Serena & Lily: Bring a beachy feeling to your airy and open home with great costal styles now available for up to 30% off.
- Castlery: Castlery pieces are built to last and withstand the wear and tear of daily life for years to come. Save up to $450 off sitewide.
- CB2: Get up to 50% off the latest modern-style furniture for your home including lighting, rugs, living room and more.
- Pottery Barn: With a wide variety of home furniture, home decor and more at up to 60% off, you're sure to find the right pieces to spruce up your home. If you're a bargain shopper, get an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.
- Raymour & Flanigan: Refresh your office, outdoor, bedroom and other spaces in your home with up to 35% off Raymour & Flanigan.
- Lovesac: The most comfortable sacs come from Lovesac. They offer a variety of cushy seating options and now they're 30% off sitewide.
- Wayfair: If you like a variety of styles and tend to mix and match, Wayfair has many options of furniture types that are now up to 70% off.
This large reclining sofa is made of brown faux leather and polyester. The cushions are attached, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off. It reclines through a pull tab, so you can easily adjust it to your liking. If you're looking for a new sofa, this one might be the one, especially at $450 off.
This chair from Crate & Barrel is available in the color teak. The chair has a contemporary silhouette and gives off a Scandinavian vibe. It's made with top-grain leather upholstery. Now you can snag this chair for $400 less than usual.
If you're looking for minimalist furniture, this sink vanity is perfect for your bathroom. It stands at just about 3 feet tall. The sink is included in this vanity so you don't need to look for one separately. It's made of rubber wood and MDF with a white quartz top. You can now score this for more than $500 less.
- Olsen dual-power reclining sectional: $1,960 (save $840). You can not only recline this sectional but also adjust its headrest and footrest. It has power, customization and comfort.
- Haven chaise sectional: $2,548 (save $450). A classic lounge design that will look great in any space.
- Burke manual reclining sofa: $700 (save $300). The Burke is a solid sofa with a beautiful and easy-to-care-for polyester fabric, ready to bring coziness into your home.
- Hillsdale Granada 26-inch swivel counter stool: $81 (save $162). With this price drop, you can more easily pick up a few of these to go around your kitchen island, countertop, or outdoor table.
- Lorem Lor2 5x7 area rug: $99 (save $240). The Lorem Lor2 comes in three vibrant colors and is part of a closeout sale, so if you want it, get it quick.
- Addie Adirondack chair: $336 (save $84). The Addie Adirondack is the exact picture you may think of when you hear outdoor lounge chair. It's sturdy, ready to withstand the outdoors and comfortable.
- Dawnwood crafting desk: $719 with code MEMDAY (save $2,010). This closeout deal gives you a desk with additional space to work with. There is a pullout work surface that allows you to fit the desk in a small space but still work on big things.
- Rencott dining table and 4 chairs: $1,300 (save $99). A fresh and airy table, ready to open up and brighten up your dining area.
- Hillsdale Furniture Laura backless vanity stool: $82 (save $97). The Laura backless vanity stool is versatile and stylish, ready to be the stool for your vanity, child's room, living room or other purpose.
- Lacquered regency bathroom vanity: $1,000 (save $998). This bold, contemporary vanity has large lucite pull handles and a gorgeous white marble top.
- Langdon outdoor loveseat set with chairs: $2,712 (save $678). Add everything you need for your outdoor seating with this loveseat set.
- Maggie sofa: $700 (save $39). The Maggie sofa is a minimal design sofa with soft cushions you'll comfortably sink into.
- Bari 76-inch TV console: $608 (save $192). Store all your entertainment items and display your TV on this Bari 76-inch entertainment center.
- Pointe black velvet ottoman: $500 (save $499). With a gorgeous woven pattern, this cotton- and polyester-blend ottoman is easy to care for and has great cushioning.
- Winnie kids bed: $405 (save $135). A very elegant-looking bed frame for the child who's ready for their first big kid bed.
- Bovisio square smoked glass coffee table: $575 (save $924). If you're looking for a sleek coffee table that will shine in your home, the stainless steel legs and grey smoked glass on top of this piece might fit the bill.
- Crystal Falls 2-piece executive desk home office set: $1,980 (save $220). Make your home office a little more official with this desk and chair combo.
- Threshold open-back accent chair: $210 (save $90). This Target accent chair is exclusively sold online and adds a great modern touch to any room.
- Lovesac 4-seat sectional sofa: $3,308 (save $1,418). Get a classic look with maximum comfort with the Lovesac 4-seat sectional sofa.
- Helmick solid wood 6-drawer double dresser: $340 (save $349). A gorgeous pine dresser that offers a natural wooden beauty in modern style.
When is the best time to buy furniture?
When it comes to furniture shopping, Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy, and some deals have stuck around after the holiday. Whether you're looking for furniture sets to redo an entire room or a nice accent piece, you'll find markdowns from many retailers competing for your holiday shopping dollars. There's still time to take the plunge and overhaul a room or even an entire house.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May each year. For 2024, Memorial Day took place on Monday, May 27.
How we choose the best Memorial Day furniture deals
CNET's experts have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing furniture deals to show you.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but especially major purchases like furniture. If you're unhappy when it arrives, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.