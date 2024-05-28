Shopping for furniture? There are still many Memorial Day sales you can take advantage of right now. Whether you're looking to redo your whole home, or just a room or two, you can save big at Amazon, Macy's and more. Memorial Day is also the perfect occasion to pick up some patio furniture ahead of summer.

We've gathered some of the best Memorial Day furniture deals available right now and highlighted them below. We'll keep this page updated, as new offers arrive or deals sell out, so keep checking back for the latest sales. If you see something you like, you'll want to grab it before it's gone, as we don't expect these remaining deals to last long.

Best Memorial Day furniture sales

Best Memorial Day furniture deals

Boothbay manual reclining sofa: $799 This large reclining sofa is made of brown faux leather and polyester. The cushions are attached, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off. It reclines through a pull tab, so you can easily adjust it to your liking. If you're looking for a new sofa, this one might be the one, especially at $450 off. Details Save $450 $799 at Ashley

Alva leather wingback accent chair: $1,599 This chair from Crate & Barrel is available in the color teak. The chair has a contemporary silhouette and gives off a Scandinavian vibe. It's made with top-grain leather upholstery. Now you can snag this chair for $400 less than usual. Details Save $400 $1,599 at Crate & Barrel

Cayman single sink vanity: $1,329 If you're looking for minimalist furniture, this sink vanity is perfect for your bathroom. It stands at just about 3 feet tall. The sink is included in this vanity so you don't need to look for one separately. It's made of rubber wood and MDF with a white quartz top. You can now score this for more than $500 less. Details Save $570 $1,329 at Potterybarn

When is the best time to buy furniture?



When it comes to furniture shopping, Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy, and some deals have stuck around after the holiday. Whether you're looking for furniture sets to redo an entire room or a nice accent piece, you'll find markdowns from many retailers competing for your holiday shopping dollars. There's still time to take the plunge and overhaul a room or even an entire house.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May each year. For 2024, Memorial Day took place on Monday, May 27.

How we choose the best Memorial Day furniture deals

CNET's experts have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing furniture deals to show you.