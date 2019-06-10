Melissa & Doug Mickey Mouse & Friends Nesting & Stacking Blocks for $9 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Melissa & Doug Mickey Mouse & Friends Nesting & Stacking Blocks for $8.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
10 cardboard blocks
Blocks feature letters, numbers, and full-color artwork
Purports to promote fine motor skills, number and letter recognition, and matching and sorting skills
