Mega Construx Monster High Name Builder for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mega Construx Monster High Monsterific Name Builder for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes one Frankie Stein mini fashion figure, accessories, and room for up to eight letters.
