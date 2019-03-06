Mega Construx Monster High Figure Pack for $9 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mega Construx Monster High Figure Pack for $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list and the best price we could find. It includes Cleo de Nile, Venus McFlytrap, and Abbey Bominable, plus accessories, and all compatible with other Monster High Construx sets.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!