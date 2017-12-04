Mega Construx Despicable Me Advent Calendar for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mega Construx Despicable Me Advent Calendar for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 although we saw it for a buck less last week (since expired). It features a calendar with 24 days worth of Despicable Me-themed building projects.
