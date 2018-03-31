Mega Bloks Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Set for $76 + free shipping

NeweggFlash offers the Mega Bloks Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Set for $75.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. This 3,098-piece set features LED warp nacelle lights and includes Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock minifigures. Four AG13 batteries are required (not included). Deal ends April 3.
