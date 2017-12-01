Mega Bloks Monster High Graveyard Party Set for $14 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mega Bloks Monster High Graveyard Garden Party Set for $14.44. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. This set features a buildable graveyard party with a dancefloor, DJ table, working lights, and tombstone speakers that play three Monster High songs. It comes with fully articulated Cleo de Nile and Lagoona Blue mini figures.
