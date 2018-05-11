Mega Bloks Lunch Box Market for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mega Bloks Lunch Box Market for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. This 2-in-1 lunch box opens up into a buildable market stand. The 31-piece set includes blocks, special parts, and stackable "food" items.
