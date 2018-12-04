  • CNET
Mega Bloks First Builders Scooping Wagon for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Today only, Walmart offers the Mega Bloks First Builders Block Scooping Wagon in Blue for $11.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for a buck less in last December's mention. (Most charge $41 or more.) It includes 20 blocks, and has a fold-out easy-to-grip handle.

