  • Meccano Meccasaur Programmable T-Rex Robot for $40 + free shipping

Meccano Meccasaur Programmable T-Rex Robot for $40 + free shipping

Toys"R"Us via eBay offers the Meccano Meccasaur Programmable T-Rex Robot for $39.98 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. This buildable 3-foot long toy roars, responds to petting, answers yes or no questions, and stomps around.

