MD Sports EZ-Fold 2-Player Basketball Game for $27 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the MD Sports EZ-Fold 2-Player Basketball Game for $27. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. It features eight electronic game options and an LED scoring system. Three basketballs and an air pump are also included.
