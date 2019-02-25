MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $330 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $329.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $121. It includes four balls and features LED electronic scoring, lights and sound effects, and an automatic ball return system.
