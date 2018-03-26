MD Sports 48" Air Powered Hockey Table for $15 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the MD Sports 48" Air Powered Hockey Table for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best today by $15.) It measures 48" x 24" x 30" and includes two pushers, two pucks, and foldable legs.
