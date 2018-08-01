  • CNET
  • Deals
  • MD Sports 48" Air Hockey Table w/ LED Scoring for $28 + pickup at Walmart

MD Sports 48" Air Hockey Table w/ LED Scoring for $28 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 12 hours ago / Buy Now
$28 Buy Now

Walmart offers the MD Sports 48" Air Powered Hockey Table for $28. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last Black Friday week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $12.) It features LED electronic scoring, a slide manual scorer, two pushers, and two pucks.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!