MD Sports 48" 4-in-1 Swivel Combo Game Table for $30 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the MD Sports 48" 4-in-1 Swivel Combo Game Table for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $70 off list and the best price we could find. It converts into air hockey, archery, target shooting, and ring toss. The required accessories are included for each game.
