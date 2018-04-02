MD Sports 36" Tabletop Rod Hockey Game for $14 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the MD Sports 36" Tabletop Rod Hockey Game for $14. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. It features 12 360° rotatable players attached to individual metal rods, integrated slide trackers, rubberized supports, and two pucks.
