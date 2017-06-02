MD Sports 2-Player Arcade Basketball Game for $40 + free shipping

Walmart offers the MD Sports 2-Player Arcade Basketball Game for $39.69 with free shipping. That's $9 under our November mention, the best price we've seen, and a low by $9. This foldable arcade game can be configured for eight different games and features two 12" steel rims with nets, LED electronic scoring and time clock, integrated sound effects, three basketballs, and an air pump. Three AA batteries are required (not included).