MD Sports 12-in-1 Combo Multi-Game Table for $45 + free shipping

Walmart offers the MD Sports 12-in-1 Combo Multi-Game Table for $44.70 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $16. It includes accessories for air hockey, plink shot, basketball, target shooting, bean bag toss, football toss, chess, checkers, backgammon, finger football, bowling, and mini golf.
