Maxim Interchangeable Wooden Dollhouse for $17 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Maxim Enterprise Genavieve Collection Interchangeable Wooden Dollhouse for
$24.78. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. It features a configurable setup, home and retail store interchangeable backgrounds, and eight pieces of furniture.
Update: The price has dropped to $16.52.
