MatterHackers Summer Sale has 3D Printing Deals Even Prime Day Can't Beat

If you've never heard of MatterHackers before, you're missing out. Based in Southern California, the company is a huge part of the 3D printing community here in the US. Its representatives are always at the meetups, constantly active on Twitter and offer helpful advice for those just starting out.



Each year, normally coinciding with Amazon Prime Day, MatterHackers launches its Summer Sale. The sale has great discounts on 3D printers, CNC machines and laser cutters, but the real savings are on the materials and accessories. You can get so many excellent deals on filament and resin that it's worth stocking up from now until July 14.



As an added bonus, MatterHackers offers a price match with Amazon, even on sales. So anything it sells that you find during Amazon Prime Day can be price-matched, keeping all your 3D printing purchases in one place.

3D printers and other machines

MatterHackers The Pulse XE is MatterHackers' own custom-built 3D printer, and while it can print standard filaments like PLA, PETG and ABS, it has a few upgraded parts that really make it shine.



The all-metal hot end has a hardened steel nozzle that helps you print more exotic filaments like carbon-infused Nylon-X and glow-in-the-dark PLA, both of which can destroy standard printer nozzles.

Snapmaker If you'are unsure whether you want to try 3D printing, laser cutting or CNC milling as your next hobby, look no further than the Snapmaker 2. It has three modules that can easily be swapped out, so you can maximize your creative potential. I personally love the little CNC mill on my Snapmker as it lets me try models I've never done before.

Mayku From the day I first got the Mayku Formbox I have been obsessed. It's small enough to fit on a workbench or kitchen counter, and powerful enough to create excellent molds for any job you want.



I originally used it to make vacuum forms for models I had made and wanted to ship safely. When I shut down my Etsy store, I instead used it to make fun chocolate molds for the whole family. Custom chocolate as gifts for the family is just one great reason to buy a Mayku.

Materials for your 3D printer



Proto-Pasta While PLA is the standard 3D printing filament, it can be subject to warping in the hot sun. If you have a plan to use your prints outside, then HTPLA -- High Temp PLA -- may be right for you. Once you've printed your model you can put it in a regular oven to "anneal." The annealing process will make it stronger and less prone to heat damage.



Proto-Pasta isn't the cheapest material out there, but this sale, coupled with the gorgeous color, makes it a worthwhile purchase.

Polymaker PETG filament is a little harder to work with than PLA, but tends to warp less in the heat. It also sands very well if you're looking for a material for cosplay armor.



Polymaker filaments are excellent, and the PolyLite is especially good if you want to make technical models that require high dimensional accuracy.

Proto-Pasta The best time to try something new is when all of the special filaments are on sale. The Proto-Pasta Iron PLA is filament infused with iron particles. This means not only is it magnetic after printing -- meaning magnets stick to it, it isn't a magnet -- but it can be made to rust so your prints can look old and worn!



A word of caution though: This type of filament is extremely abrasive. You will want to make sure you have a hardened nozzle to use it, otherwise it will grind the nozzle down.

Accessories for your 3D printer

MatterHackers A lot of materials for 3D printing are called hygroscopic. That means that they absorb moisture from the air and when they do, they get damaged. They can be fixed though, so don't fret. A PrintDry system is like a dehydrator specifically designed for 3D printing filament that dries it out and makes it usable once again. It's a great investment if you live anywhere with high humidity.

MatterHackers When you buy your first 3D printer it will come with some rudimentary tools like a pair of snips and maybe a scraper, but they tend to be low-quality and don't help with all aspects of 3D printing.



MatterHackers put together an awesome little toolkit that not only has those few tools from your 3D printer but extras like a set of calipers -- used to measure the tiny measurements of an object you want to design -- and a deburring tool to clean your print with after it;'s complete. These extra gadgets will help elevate your experience.

These are just some of our favorite gadgets on sale at the MatterHackers Summer Sale, so there are other bargains you can check out at the MatterHackers site.