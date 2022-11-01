SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Deals

MatterHackers' Season of Deals is Black Friday and Cyber Monday Rolled Into One

And the 3D printer, filament and accessory deals are already live, so don't waste any more time.

James Bricknell headshot
James Bricknell

3D-printing supplier MatterHackers likes to take the traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and make them a little more of an event. Throughout November, MatterHackers is offering discounts on a huge variety of products, including 3D printers, filaments and accessories. 

I especially like the deals on materials. When you 3D print you can never have too much filament or resin, so anytime there's a sale on those you should grab them if you can. I love MatterHackers' Quantum PLA because it's dual-blend, meaning it prints in two different colors, creating an iridescent sheen. 

The deals change frequently so keep coming back to what else is new. There's already a lot to get you started, though, so I'll separate it out to make it easier. To get the most out of these deals, enter the code BESTDEALS at checkout.

Filaments and resins

MatterHackers

MatterHackers Quantum PLA

Double the color, double the fun

Quantum PLA takes the standard filament adds a new twist. The dual tones create a shimmering effect on your printed model and make it change color as you turn it. It's gorgeous and you should get as many different colors as you can.

$30 at MatterHackers
Polymaker

Polymaker PolyLite PLA

Great for every project

All of Polymaker's filament is great, but some are better for different applications. I find that PolyLite is excellent for any project, so it's worth picking up a few to have on hand. I've just bought myself three new colors because of the sale, so you should too.

$18 at MatterHackers

More material deals

3D printers

Matterhackers

Pulse XE

Great for every type of material

The Pulse XE is custom-built at MatterHackers HQ in California and has a lot of excellent upgrades that make it great for exotic filaments like carbon-fiber-infused nylon and glow-in-the-dark PLA. The interchangeable heat block assembly makes it easy to repair and have multiple blocks for different printing scenarios.

$994 at MatterHackers

 More 3D printer deals

3D printing accessories

Buildtak

Buildtak removal tool

Models pop right off

Trust me when I tell you that not all print-removal tools are the same. Some are too sharp, some too small and most have handles that are at the wrong angle for easy print removal. The Buildtak removal tool is something different though: The handle is positioned so the blade lays flat on your build plate. This makes it much easier to lift models off.

$16 at MatterHackers

More 3D printing accessory deals

More on 3D printing

