Mattel Monster High Deluxe High School for $24 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mattel Monster High Deluxe High School for $23.98. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $6, although most merchants charge $100 or more.) It features three stories, eight rooms, and measures 28" x 8" x 23".
