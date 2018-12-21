Mattel Minecraft Mini Figure 3-Pack for $4 + free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Mattel Minecraft Mini Figure 3-Pack for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. It ships in random styles.
Need it as a stocking stuffer? Order direct by December 24 at 5 pm local time via in-store pickup to have it available within an hour.
