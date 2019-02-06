Mattel Harry Potter Albus Dumbledore Doll for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mattel Harry Potter Albus Dumbledore Doll for $11.60. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. It measures 12.75" tall.
Also on offer it the Mattel Harry Potter Ginny Weasley Doll for $11.60. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the best deal we could find by a buck. It measures 12.75" tall.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!