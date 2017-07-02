Mattel Batman v Superman Batmobile Vehicle for $7 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mattel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Epic Strike Batmobile Vehicle for $6.97. (Exclusively for Prime members and with orders of $25 or more, Amazon charges the same.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $14.) It features breakaway panels, fires projectiles, and fits 6" action figures.
