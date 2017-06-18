Mattel Batman v Superman Batmobile Vehicle for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mattel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Epic Strike Batmobile Vehicle for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. It features breakaway panels, fires projectiles, and fits 6" action figures.
