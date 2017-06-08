  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Mattel Batman v Superman Batmobile Vehicle for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Mattel Batman v Superman Batmobile Vehicle for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 4 hours ago / Buy Now
$10 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Mattel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Epic Strike Batmobile Vehicle for $10. (Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon charges the same.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's at least $11 less than you'd pay at another local retail store. It features breakaway panels, fires projectiles, and fits 6" action figures.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!