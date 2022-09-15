iPhone 14 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Sony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-On iOS 16 Cheat Sheet GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On iPad Deals Best Ellipticals
Deals

Master Up to 14 Languages With 60% Off a Lifetime Babbel Membership (Save $300)

For $199, you can practice Spanish, Italian, German and more anywhere you go, all at your pace.
2 min read
Someone holding up a phone in front of the Colosseum, the screen displays the translation for "ice cream"
Babbel

Whether you're a world traveler or a lifelong learner, picking up a new language can be intellectually stimulating and fun. And there are times when you need to know the basics of a language for a course in school or take advantage of a specific job opportunity. With so many people communicating across borders in our digitally connected world, it can also be an important skill for anyone to acquire, no matter your interests. That's where Babbel comes in. 

With 14 language courses and more than 10,000 hours of content, Babbel's language learning software aims to be the shortest path to real-life conversations. Babbel is one of CNET's favorite language learning apps in 2022, particularly if you want a school-type experience. Now through Sept. 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning software for just $199 at StackSocial, $300 off the usual price.

See at StackSocial

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and more. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve. 

A selection of the languages you can learn with Babbel.
Babbel

Using the speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation so that you don't just learn to read and write, but to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient. 

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferrable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is only available for new users.

