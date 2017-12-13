Matchbox Rocky the Robot Truck for $23 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Matchbox Rocky the Robot Truck for
$19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $36. It includes over 100 phrases and features lights and movement.
Update: The price has increased to $22.97.
