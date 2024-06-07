X
Master Coding With This 2024 Python Certification for Only $20

Right now you can get the 12-course Boot Camp Python Bundle with 130 hours of lessons at a sizable 76% discount.

Python laptop and mobile on purple CNET background
Coding is an invaluable skill in this day and age, but finding an accessible entry point for learning is a huge barrier for many people. Making it a little bit easier is this StackSocial offer for a complete Python certification training bundle that includes 12 courses to get the next phase of your career started. Usually priced at $84, today it can be claimed for as little as $20. That's a big 76% discount that saves you $64.

You can get lifetime access to the 2024 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp Bundle for just $20 through this offer at StackSocial. It's packed with information you can access at home, which can save you hundreds of dollars over enrolling in each course separately. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to get this price.

This bundle includes 12 courses with 130 hours of material covering Python foundations, web development, building applications, automation and much more. From data science to machine learning to application development, this bundle of courses can teach you the programming skills you need to be a Python creator. You'll even learn about best practices, unit testing and plenty more of what you'll need on the job.

And because you'll have access to this bundle for life, you can set your own pace and go back through a topic again while you gain mastery of the subject. Just make sure that once you make your purchase, you redeem your access code within 30 days. 

If you're interested in learning to code, this course can get you started and help develop your abilities so you can pivot to a new career or increase your earning potential in the world of IT -- and all for less than the average cost of a tank of gas

