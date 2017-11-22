Marvel Legends Infinite Series Figures 2-Pack for $8 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Infinite Series Figures 2-Pack in Web Slingers for $7.91. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. It includes Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider, and a comic book.



The Marvel Legends Infinite Series Figures 2-Pack in Cosmic Marvels is available for $7.99 with pickup. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. It includes Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, and a comic book.