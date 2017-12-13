Marvel Legends Infinite Series Figures 2-Pack for $5 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Infinite Series Figures 2-Pack in Web Slingers for $4.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we could find now by $20. It includes Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider, and a comic book.



The Marvel Legends Infinite Series Figures 2-Pack in Cosmic Marvels is available for $4.97 with pickup. That's also a $3 drop from Black Friday week adn the lowest price we could find now by $5. It includes Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, and a comic book.