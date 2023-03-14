March Madness is upon us: Following the First Four play-in games, the women's tourney kicks off on March 15 and the men's games start on March 16.



According to the American Gaming Association, Americans will spend more than $15 billion betting on NCAA basketball games this year, mostly through brackets contests.



Fortunately, restaurants, markets and cafes across the US are offering big deals throughout the tournament.



Check out all the offers below.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven

Fuel up for the game at 7-Eleven with a large pizza and five-piece wings order for $10.

Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne's is offering free delivery on NCAA tournament game days when you order online or via the app.

Rewards members can also participate in Auntie Anne's Pretzel Mania challenge: Visit twice before April 5, and you'll get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.



Visit three times and you'll be entered to win a prize pack including a pretzel bucket and Auntie Anne's swag.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

Despite its name, the Baskin-Robbins flavor of the month for March, Chick'n & Waffles, doesn't contain any actual poultry. It's a blend of buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with chicken- and waffle-flavored bites, topped with maple bourbon swirl.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chicken wing sales spike during the NCAA tournaments, and Buffalo Wild Wings has added two new flavors, buffalo ranch and honey garlic, which each blend two of the brand's 26 signature sauces.



Plus, any time a men's or women's game goes into overtime, Blazin' Rewards members can get a free order of wings by checking in at Buffalo Wild Wings on game day or placing an order online. Then six free boneless wings will be delivered to your account the following day.



BWW has also launched BnB-Dubs, a pop-up destination in its flagship Houston restaurant that includes a sauce bar, big-screen TVs and a mock "locker room."

Burger King

Burger King

Burger King has brought back its Melts sandwiches in three varieties: classic, spicy and bacon. In honor of their return, BK Royal Perks members can enter its March Madness-themed "Royal Meltness" sweepstakes for chances to win T-shirts, gaming consoles and a $50,000 trip to Las Vegas.

Casey's

Casey's Pizza

Need to feed a gang at your March Madness party? Casey's is offering 20% off all large pizzas, from March 17 to March 26. Over Final Four weekend, you can get two large single-topping pizzas for $22.

Available through June 20, Casey's new Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza features (surprise!) three kinds of pepperoni: traditional, deli-style and crispy cups.

DiGiorno's

DiGiorno

In honor of the NCAA tournament, DiGiorno's has debuted the DiGiorno Cry Pie -- an all-onion pizza that can be used as an emotional crutch to blame your tears on when your team loses.

It's a classic thin-crust pie with mozzarella and a creamy alfredo sauce, covered in three kinds of onions -- caramelized yellow, aromatic red and crispy green.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs

Through April 2, use the promo code HOOPS and get $2 off any sub when you order via the Firehouse Subs app.

Hooters



Hooters

Through March 16, Hooters is hosting its 40th annual bracket challenge, with chances to win trips to Dublin; Cancun, Mexico; Las Vegas; and Clearwater, Florida.

Top bracket finishers at each Hooters location win a $40 gift card, while entrants who pick 60 or more NCAA tournament games correctly can win $40,000.

Staying in to watch the game? Hooters is also offering basketball bundles through April 3, including 20 bone-in wings, 24 buffalo shrimp, and curly fries for $49.99 and 15 bone-in wings, 16 boneless wings, and curly fries for $39.99.

KFC

For some folks, the "big game" has nothing to do with basketball: Through March 18, KFC customers can get early access to Diablo IV from Blizzard Entertainment by ordering a bunless Double Down or a Kentucky Fried Chicken sandwich online or via the KFC app.

Noodles & Company

Noodles and Company

Noodles & Company rewards members can vote for their favorite dishes in a bracket-style competition. The winning dish will be announced and added to a special offer on April 2.

Pepsi

Pepsi

To tout the new formulation of Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi partnered with DraftKings on its Zero Right Bracket Challenge, with a chance to win a $100,000 grand prize.

Complete your entire bracket before March 16, picking the teams most unlikely to advance each round. For every winning team you pick, you'll earn a point and drop lower on the leaderboard.



Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper's "Way Bigger for a Buck" offer lets you upgrade any large specialty pizza to an extra large one for only $1 more. This limited-time offer is available for dine-in, delivery or carry out orders.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is going old school for March Madness and bringing back the limited edition mini basketballs it gave away in the 1990s.

The balls, which feature a black-and-red design and read "No One Out-Pizzas The Hut," are available for $7 while supplies last.

Pizza Hut has also brought back another '90s fave, the Big New Yorker, a 16-inch New York-style pizza. And for a limited time, specialty Big New Yorker pizza boxes can be transformed into a basketball hoop and backboard.

Qdoba

Qdoba

Order from Qdoba through April 3 and score double points toward free food.



Qdoba is also ramping up its catering offerings during March Madness with party packs like the mega burrito 10-Pack, chips and dips party pack, and the ultimate nacho bar delivered and set up by team members.

Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano

Cater your NCAA tournament with one of Rosa Mexicano's Fiesta to-go kits: Choose from the $34 guacamole and chips kit, the $60 deluxe taco kit or the $48 signature nachos kit.



Rosa Mexicano has locations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

Smashburger

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering a BOGO deal: Buy an order of any flavor wings at the regular price and get another order free.



The offer is available March 16 to 19, March 23 to 26 and April 1 to 3 when you use coupon code MADWINGS.



Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In

On March 15, Sonic is offering 99-cent corn dogs. Consider it a teaser for National Corn Dog Day, held annually on the first Saturday of the NCAA Men's Division I basketball championship. (This year, that's March 18.)

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons has brought back its Roll Up to Win promotion just in time for March Madness: The doughnut dispensary is giving away $1,000 a day through April 2, and you can enter by purchasing beverages and scanning for Tims Rewards with your Tim Hortons app or rewards card.

Other prizes include a three-night stay at Universal Orlando Resort, a 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend, Samsung devices and subscriptions to SiriusXM and The Athletic, plus free Tim Hortons drinks and baked goods.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays

During the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, from March 23 to 26, Fridays is offering 25% off platters, party trays and family meal bundles. Use code GAMEON25 at checkout.



During the Final Four matchups and championship game, April 1 to 3, the discount code changes to PLAYOFF25.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks

Create your March Madness tournament bracket with Twin Peaks and you could win a $2 million grand prize. Other prizes include $50 gift cards and free Twin Peaks for life.



The deadline to submit your bracket is March 16 at noon ET.



Uber Eats



Chick-fil-A

Students at UCLA, the University of Texas, San Diego State University and the University of Houston can find Uber Eats basketballs on campus with QR codes to scan for up to $100 in Uber Cash.



Plus, Uber Eats has partnered with some of America's top eateries for a series of deals that coincide with each round of the NCAA tournament.

March 14 and 15: Uber One members can get $5 off Papa John's when they spend $25 or more.

Uber One members can get $5 off Papa John's when they spend $25 or more. March 18 to 20 : Get a free grilled cheese burrito at Taco Bell with a $20 purchase).

: Get a free grilled cheese burrito at Taco Bell with a $20 purchase). March 23 to 25: Get a free Chick-fil-A eight-count nugget order with a $15 purchase.

Get a free Chick-fil-A eight-count nugget order with a $15 purchase. March 26 and 27: Get 10 free wings from Wingstop with a $25 purchase.

Get 10 free wings from Wingstop with a $25 purchase. March 31 and April 1: Get a free Popeye's chicken sandwich when you spend $25 or more.

Get a free Popeye's chicken sandwich when you spend $25 or more. April 2 and 3: Buy one Wendy's Dave's Single burger and get another for free.

Wendy's

Wendy's

The home of "the official hamburger of March Madness" has a whole lineup of deals when you order through the Wendy's app. Most deals refresh weekly.



$1 Dave's Singles hamburgers through April 5.

Free six-piece nugget meal when you spend $10, through April 9.

$2 off any breakfast combo through April 16.

$3 off any order of $15 or more through April 16. (This deal refreshes daily.)

Half off Wendy's Kids Meals with any purchase through April 16.

$4 off delivery orders of $20 or more.

Wendy's has also partnered with several food-delivery apps.