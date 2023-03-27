March Madness is here! The NCAA's top men's and women's basketball teams are facing off in tournaments that have fans hungry for victory -- and snacks.



We can all win big with great deals from restaurants, bakeries and markets across the US as the 2023 championship season reaches its final stages.

Check out all the offers below.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven

Fuel up for the game with a large 7-Eleven pizza and five-piece order of wings for just $10.

Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne's is offering free delivery on NCAA tournament game days when you order online or via the app.

Rewards members can also participate in Auntie Anne's Pretzel Mania challenge: Visit twice before April 5, and you'll get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.



Visit three times and you'll be entered to win a prize pack including a pretzel bucket and Auntie Anne's swag.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chicken wing sales spike during the NCAA tournaments, and Buffalo Wild Wings has added two new flavors, Buffalo Ranch and Honey Garlic, each of which blend two of the brand's 26 signature sauces.



Plus, any time a men's or women's game goes into overtime, Blazin' Rewards members can get a free order of wings by checking in at Buffalo Wild Wings on game day or placing an order online. Then six free boneless wings will be delivered to your account the following day.



BWW has also launched BnB-Dubs, a pop-up destination in its flagship Houston restaurant that includes a sauce bar, big-screen TVs and a mock "locker room."

Burger King

Burger King

Burger King has brought back its Melts sandwiches in three varieties: classic, spicy and bacon. In honor of their return, BK Royal Perks members can enter the chain's March Madness-themed "Royal Meltness" sweepstakes for chances to win T-shirts, gaming consoles and a $50,000 trip to Las Vegas.

Casey's

Casey's Pizza

Need to feed a gang at your March Madness party? Over Final Four weekend, Casey's is offering two large single-topping pizzas for $22.

Plus, through June 20, Casey's has a new Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza with (surprise!) three kinds of pepperoni -- traditional, deli-style and crispy cups.

DiGiorno's

DiGiorno

In honor of the NCAA tournament, DiGiorno's has debuted the DiGiorno Cry Pie -- an all-onion pizza that can be used as an emotional crutch to blame your tears on when your team loses.

It's a classic thin-crust pie with mozzarella and a creamy alfredo sauce, covered in three kinds of onions -- caramelized yellow, aromatic red and crispy green.

Domino's

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Domino's sold more than 3 million pizzas during the 2022 men's semifinals and championship games.



This year you can get a one-topping pizza, eight-piece order of wings or Domino's Dips and Twist combo for $8 when you order through the mobile app or website.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs

Through April 2, use promo code HOOPS and get $2 off any sub ordered through the Firehouse Subs app.

KFC

KFC

KFC has just introduced its Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, boneless all-white meat tenders available in 5-, 8-, 12- and 36-piece orders, starting at $3.49.

Take your order to the next level with a KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl, which blends the nuggets with macaroni and three kinds of cheese. The $5 bowls are available through April 3.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars

Through April 2, get a large, two-topping pizza at Little Caesars for only $8 (a savings of more than 30%) when you use code TOPPINGS1 online or through the app. (Stuffed- or thin-crust pizzas aren't included).

Other deals are good through May 18:

$3 off any order of $18 or more with code 3OFF18

Half off bread with code GETBREADY

$1 off a large two-topping thin-crust pizza with code THIN2TOP

Noodles & Company

Noodles and Company

Noodles & Company rewards members can vote for their favorite dishes in a bracket-style competition.

The winning dish will be announced and added to a special offer on April 2.

Peter Piper Pizza



Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper's "Way Bigger for a Buck" offer lets you upgrade any large specialty pizza to an extra large one for only $1 more. This limited-time offer is available for dine-in, delivery or carry-out orders.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is going old school for March Madness and bringing back the limited edition mini basketballs it gave away in the 1990s.

The balls, which feature a black-and-red design and read "No One Out-Pizzas The Hut," are available for $7 while supplies last.

Pizza Hut has also brought back another '90s fave, the Big New Yorker, a 16-inch New York-style pizza. And for a limited time, specialty Big New Yorker pizza boxes can be transformed into a basketball hoop and backboard.

Pringles

Pringles

Pringles mascot Julius Pringles, a.k.a. "Mr. P," has sported a serious mustache since his debut in 1967. Now the Pringles March Mustache Collection celebrates the facial hair of NCAA superstars.

Limited edition cans sport the furry visages of Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Duke's Dariq Whitehead and UVA's Ben Vander Plas and come in fan-favorite flavors like original, cheddar cheese, BBQ and sour cream and onion.



Fans can also enter the "Show Your 'Stache for a Stash" sweepstakes for a chance to win the four-can collection. Just share your mustache (real or fake) on Instagram using #PringlesMarchMustacheEntry by April 4.

Qdoba

Qdoba

Order from Qdoba through April 3 and earn double points toward free food.



Qdoba is also ramping up its catering offerings during March Madness with party packs like the mega burrito 10-Pack, chips and dips party pack, and the ultimate nacho bar delivered and set up by team members.

Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano

Cater your NCAA tournament with one of Rosa Mexicano's Fiesta to-go kits: Choose from the $34 guacamole and chips kit, the $60 deluxe taco kit or the $48 signature nachos kit.



Rosa Mexicano has locations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's

Having friends over to watch the NCAA action? Through April 30, Schlotzsky's is offering free delivery on weekends when you order through the app.

Smashburger

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering a BOGO deal: Buy an order of any flavor wings at the regular price and get another order free.



The offer is available from April 1 to 3 when you use coupon code MADWINGS.



Subway

Subway

The Subway Series is back! Use code BOGO50 through April 30 to get a Subway footlong for 50% off when you order one at full price either online or through the Subway app.

Subway Rewards members can also get a $15 Subway Footlong Pass, which gets you half off a footlong sub every day in April.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons has brought back its Roll Up to Win promotion just in time for March Madness: The doughnut dispensary is giving away $1,000 a day through April 2, and you can enter by purchasing beverages and scanning for Tims Rewards with the app.

Other prizes include a three-night stay at Universal Orlando Resort, a 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend, Samsung devices and subscriptions to SiriusXM and The Athletic, plus free Tim Hortons drinks and baked goods.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays

During the Final Four matchups and championship game, April 1 to 3, Fridays is offering 25% off platters, party trays and family meal bundles when you use code PLAYOFF25.

Uber Eats



Chick-fil-A

Students at UCLA, the University of Texas, San Diego State University and the University of Houston can find Uber Eats basketballs on campus with QR codes to scan for up to $100 in Uber Cash.



Plus, Uber Eats has partnered with some of America's top eateries for a series of deals that coincide with each round of the NCAA tournament.

March 31 and April 1: Get a free Popeye's chicken sandwich when you spend $25 or more.

Get a free Popeye's chicken sandwich when you spend $25 or more. April 2 and 3: Buy one Wendy's Dave's Single burger and get another for free.

Wendy's

Wendy's

The home of "the official hamburger of March Madness" has a whole lineup of deals when you order through the Wendy's app. Most deals refresh weekly.



$1 Dave's Singles hamburgers through April 5.

Free six-piece nugget meal when you spend $10, through April 9.

$2 off any breakfast combo through April 16.

$3 off any order of $15 or more through April 16. (This deal refreshes daily.)

Half off Wendy's Kids Meals with any purchase through April 16.

$4 off delivery orders of $20 or more.

Wingstop

Wingstop

Wingstop has introduced three new flavors to its lineup for March Madness:

Pure Mayhem is Wingstop's sweet and savory fry seasoning, now available on your favorite protein.

is Wingstop's sweet and savory fry seasoning, now available on your favorite protein. Crunch Time mashes up two fan faves, Hot Honey Rub and Lemon Pepper.

mashes up two fan faves, Hot Honey Rub and Lemon Pepper. Meltdown blends garlic and Cajun seasoning with a buttery parmesan finish.

Through April 3, you can also order the Full Court Meal on the Wingstop website or app. It's a dozen classic wings, eight boneless wings, a large order of fries and two dips, available for $20.99.