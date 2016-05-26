Manhattan Toy Co. Luxe Plush Animal for $7 + free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the Manhattan Toy Co. Small Luxe Plush Animal in several styles (Sapphron Dog pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "PLUSH48" drops that to $7.49. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $13. They're made with ultra plush fabrics and measure 9".
Note: Select large styles are available for $19.98. The above coupon code cuts that to $14.98, plus free shipping also applies.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!