Manhattan Toy Co. Luxe Plush Animal for $10 + $2 s&h

That Daily Deal offers the Manhattan Toy Co. Small Luxe Plush Animal in several styles (Sapphron Dog, pictured) for $9.99 plus $1.89 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. They're made with ultra plush fabrics and measure 9".
Note: They're also available in large (20") for $10 more.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!